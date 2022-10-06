Suspect Nabbed For String Of Burglaries In Area

Following a month-long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been arrested for burglary and a host of other charges.

Leonard L. Taylor, age 66, of Middletown, was arrested on Monday. Oct. 3, by the Village of Walden Police after a brief foot chase in the village.

Taylor's arrest concludes a month-long investigation into three commercial burglaries and two attempted commercial burglaries affecting businesses in the Village of Walden, the department said.

"Our local Village businesses work tirelessly to provide services to our residents, and we greatly appreciate their efforts," the department said.

Taylor was charged with:

Three counts of burglary

Two counts of attempted burglary

Two counts of grand larceny

Two counts of criminal mischief

He was arraigned and remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail.

The Village of Walden Police Department thanked the following departments for their assistance on the case:

The New York State Police

The City of Middletown Police Department

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.