Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Massive Four-Alarm Fire In Suffern Shuts Down Area Roadway
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed For Stealing Audi, TV, Computer From Area Residence, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A Hudson Valley man is facing felony charges after police said he stole a luxury car, a television and a computer from an area home.
A Hudson Valley man is facing felony charges after police said he stole a luxury car, a television and a computer from an area home. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Hudson Valley man is facing felony charges after police said he stole a luxury car, a television, and a computer from an area home.

Police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in Ulster County on State Route 209 in the Town of Rochester at about 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to New York State Police.

Investigators found that a 2012 Audi A4, a television, and a computer were missing from the home.

The following day, New Paltz Police Department told State Police that the stolen Audi was found unoccupied behind a restaurant On Old Route 299 in New Paltz. 

After an investigation, police arrested 35-year-old Michael Devoll, of Ulster, on Monday, Jan. 10.

Devoll was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree burglary. 

He was arraigned and remanded to Ulster County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.