Suspect Nabbed For Attack On Asian Grandmother In Hudson Valley

An 83-year-old Asian-American grandmother was spat on and knocked unconscious during a random attack by a man in Westchester, who was later apprehended, police said.

Nancy Toh was attacked at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9 while collecting cans and bottles to recycle outside Nordstrom at the Westchester Mall in White Plains, police said. She was allegedly approached by Glenmore Nehmbhard, who spat on her and punched her in the face. Authorities say Nehmbhard is homeless.

Police said that Toh was knocked to the ground by the punch and blacked out before a good Samaritan came to her rescue and fought Nehmbhard off.

“Bleeding lots from the brain,” Toh told ABC 7 in Korean. “Looks like pumping out.”

According to reports, Toh waited a day to tell the police, as culturally, Asians are taught not to speak up and to keep their heads down. She also didn’t go to the hospital due to concerns over hospital bills.

A day after reporting the attack, Nehmbhard was taken into custody by investigators.

Nehmbhard, age 40, who has a history of violence, was charged with felony assault for intending to cause injury to a person 65 or older. He’s currently remanded in the Westchester County Jail.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) stated: “I am deeply saddened by this act of cowardly violence in Westchester County.

“This incident follows a troubling rise in hate crimes across the country against the Asian-American community,” she said. “I stand with neighbors to express violence of any kind against anyone is unacceptable and wrong. Please remain vigilant and report suspected hate and bias crimes whenever possible.”

Nehmbhard is scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday, March 17.

"An incident like this - we throw all our resources at it," White Plains Police Capt. James Spencer said. "This was a very disturbing and serious incident that occurred in a safe city. And it's one that we won't tolerate.”

White Plains Mayor Tom Roach added: “our detectives worked diligently and I am pleased that an arrest was swiftly made,” he said.

“While I cannot comment on the specifics of the case at this time, as it is now in the hands of the District Attorney, we are a diverse community and we celebrate that diversity,” Roach added. "We condemn acts of violence and hatred and will not tolerate them in our community.”

The attack is the latest in a string of anti-Asian hate crimes that have been reported across the country in recent weeks.

“Attacks like this one impact all of us," Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said in a statement. "They create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation that keeps us from feeling safe and secure in our homes and communities.”

According to reports, Nehmbhard was previously arrested on July 31, 2012, on an outstanding bench warrant and accused of failing to show up to a justice court date and to respond to charges of trespassing and drinking in public.

“I didn’t think it was so close to home,” daughter Linda Toh told ABC7. “And now I’m afraid to go out and my kid is afraid to go out … She’s a Christian and I’m a Christian so we want to forgive this man.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.