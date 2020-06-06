Suspect Nabbed For Allegedly Shooting Passenger In Vehicle Multiple Times

A 34-year-old area man was arrested for allegedly shooting a passenger in a vehicle multiple times.

The arrest of Richard Olsen, of Bethel, took place in Sullivan County by the Monticello Police Department, in conjunction with the Sullivan County Sheriff Office, on Thursday, June 4.

According to Monticello Police Lt. Mark Johnstone, the victim was found around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, when officers responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Broadway in the Village of Monticello.

Officers found a 30-year-old Monticello man, who was a passenger in a motor vehicle, had sustained a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim who was sitting in the back seat had been struck when Olsen allegedly fired multiple times at the vehicle using a .22 caliber rifle with a large capacity magazine, Johnstone said.

The victim, along with other people in the vehicle, had been involved in an earlier dispute with Olsen, the cause of which is still under investigation.

The vehicle was struck multiple times by bullets allegedly fired by Olsen from another vehicle.

The victim was transported to ORMC by Mobile Medic Ambulance and has since been treated and released, Johnstone said.

A short time after the incident, Olsen contacted The Sullivan County Sheriff Office and expressed his desire to turn himself into police.

Members of the Sullivan County Sheriff Office located Olsen at his home on Harden Road in the Town of Bethel and took him into custody without further incident.

Olsen was then turned over to Monticello police. The rifle used by Olsen was also recovered.

He was charged with:

Attempted assault

Criminal use of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon

Reckless endangerment

Olsen is being held on at the Sullivan County Jail on a $30,000 cash, $60,000 secured insurance bond, or $180,000 bail bond.

The Monticello police were assisted by the New York State Police and Monticello Fire Dept. EMT’S.

