Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed Following Probe Into Fraudulent Gas Purchases In Rockland

Nicole Valinote
A 38-year-old man was arrested in the Hudson Valley following an investigation into fraudulent purchases at gas stations in the region.

On Tuesday, April 5, authorities began investigating fraudulent purchases made with a New York State Fleet Fuel Card at gas stations in Rockland County, according to New York State Police.

New Jersey resident Angel Alvarez-Michel, of Belleville in Essex County, was identified as the suspect, and on Sunday, April 24, he was seen driving a 2008 Ford F-350 with a temporary registration, state police said

Police pulled Alvarez-Michel over on State Route 17 in the Orange County town of Chester and arrested him, authorities reported.

Police said the Ford was impounded, and it was discovered to be modified to hold a significant amount of fuel.

State police said Alvarez-Michel was charged with:

  • Second-degree possession of a forged instrument 
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property 
  • Petit larceny
  • Third-degree unlawful possession of personal ID 
  • Third-degree identity theft

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance, authorities said.

