Suspect Nabbed After Two Women Injured In Rockland Knife Attack

A woman wanted for the stabbing of two other women turned herself into Haverstraw Police.

Angelica S. Bare, 24, of Haverstraw, turned herself into police on Wednesday, May 8, in connection with a stabbing incident that took place around 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, at the intersection of Liberty and Main streets, said Haverstraw Police Capt. Martin Lund.

The incident began when Haverstraw police found two females lying on the sidewalk at Liberty and Main suffering from stab wounds, said Lund.

First aid was administered to the victims by EMS, and police were able to determine that the suspect was a Hispanic female who had fled the area on foot, he said.

Officers and detectives conducted numerous interviews in the area and followed up several credible leads that led them to Bare, Lund said.

After an intense search of the area, Bare, accompanied by an attorney, turned herself in to police and was charged with two counts of assault, he added.

Bare will be arraigned later today at the Village of Haverstraw Justice Court.

