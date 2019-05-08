Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Photos: Residents Grin, Bear It As Cub Climbs Tree In Ramapo
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed After Two Women Injured In Rockland Knife Attack

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A woman has been charged in connection with the stabbing of two women.
A woman has been charged in connection with the stabbing of two women. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman wanted for the stabbing of two other women turned herself into Haverstraw Police.

Angelica S. Bare, 24, of Haverstraw, turned herself into police on Wednesday, May 8, in connection with a stabbing incident that took place around 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, at the intersection of Liberty and Main streets, said Haverstraw Police Capt. Martin Lund.

The incident began when Haverstraw police found two females lying on the sidewalk at Liberty and Main suffering from stab wounds, said Lund.

First aid was administered to the victims by EMS, and police were able to determine that the suspect was a Hispanic female who had fled the area on foot, he said.

Officers and detectives conducted numerous interviews in the area and followed up several credible leads that led them to Bare, Lund said.

After an intense search of the area, Bare, accompanied by an attorney, turned herself in to police and was charged with two counts of assault, he added.

Bare will be arraigned later today at the Village of Haverstraw Justice Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.