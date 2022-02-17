Suspect Nabbed After Police Sergeant Dragged During Traffic Stop In Area

A New York State trooper was injured when he was dragged by a vehicle he had stopped for a traffic violation in the Hudson Valley.

Sergeant Gregory Lischak was injured in Dutchess County around 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16 during the stop on Route 9G in Rhinebeck.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver, Nicolas Antunano, age 23, of Poughkeepsie, was wanted on an outstanding warrant, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

While attempting to take Antunano into custody, Antunano abruptly drove away from the scene, dragging Lischak, he added.

State Police immediately began to search the area for the suspect vehicle.

A short time later, troopers located the vehicle and a brief pursuit was initiated before the driver and passenger ran from the vehicle in the village of Rhinebeck, Hicks said.

The passenger was taken into custody and identified as Anthony Delfino, age 24, of Rhinebeck.

The preliminary investigation determined that while Delfino was the passenger in the vehicle during the traffic stop, he was the one driving when being pursued by state police into the village of Rhinebeck, Hicks added.

State Police located Antunano a short time later at Northern Dutchess Hospital.

Lischak suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital and released.

Delfino was charged with unlawful fleeing and DWI, as well as several traffic violations.

He was processed and released.

Antunano was arrested and charged with:

Assault

DWI

Unlawful fleeing

He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

