Suspect In Stabbing With Serious Injuries At Hudson Valley Bar Apprehended

The suspect in a stabbing incident at a Northern Westchester bar that left several people seriously injured has been apprehended out of state after a police search that lasted more than two years.

Erick Grigoroff, 28, formerly of Peekskill, was arrested on Wednesday, June 26 in connection to the Feb. 18, 2017 stabbing at Fulgum’s Bar on Albany Post Road in the town of Cortlandt. He was located near Memphis, Tennessee by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals, state police said.

An alert issued by state police while Grigoroff was on the run described him as "armed and dangerous."

Grigoroff was charged with first-degree assault (a Class B felony) and criminal possession of a weapon (a Class D felony).

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s Office of Special Investigations extradited Grigoroff to New York, where he is now being held in the Westchester County Jail.

