Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Body Found In Area Garage
Police & Fire

Suspect In Sedan At Large After Hit-Run I-87 Crash With Serious Injury

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police are searching for a suspect who struck a motorcyclist with a car in Westchester County, causing serious injuries.
Police are searching for a suspect who struck a motorcyclist with a car in Westchester County, causing serious injuries. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Police are searching for a suspect who struck a motorcyclist with a car in Westchester County, causing serious injuries.

Troopers responded to a crash on I-87 southbound in Greenburgh at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, according to New York State Police.

A dark-colored sedan struck a motorcycle that was stopped on the right shoulder of the exit 7A off-ramp, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected and land in the roadway, police said.

The car then fled the scene, authorities reported.

Two drivers who had been passing by stopped to pull the motorcyclist to safety and render first aid, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he is receiving treatment for serious leg injuries, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

Troopers asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the car that fled the scene to contact police at 914-332-6700 or the Thruway Operation Center at 1-866-833-2980.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.