Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Police & Fire

Suspect In Rockland Hit-Run Injuring Girl Caught Out Of State, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Carlos Osvaldo Garcia-Gonzalez
Carlos Osvaldo Garcia-Gonzalez Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

A man wanted for hitting a Clarkstown 7-year-old girl on her way to school with a vehicle in 2017 and then speeding away, has been captured out of state.

Carlos Osvaldo Garcia-Gonzalez, 27, of Brazil, Indiana, was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 13, by U.S. Marshals Service in regards to an indictment that had been issued for the charges stemming from the hit-and-run accident that occurred around 8 a.m. in Congers, on Nov. 21, 2017, said Clarkstown Police Det. Pete Walker.

Garcia-Gonzalez's arrest was the culmination of an intensive investigation into the hit and run of a 7-year-old girl at the intersection of Lakewood Drive and Lakeland Avenue,  Walker said.

When officers responded to the accident site, they found the girl with a broken leg and offered aid before she was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Garcia-Gonzalez sped away eastbound on Lakewood Drive after allegedly hitting the child, police said.

He is currently being detained in the Clay County Justice Center awaiting extradition. Based on information developed by the Clarkstown Detective Bureau, the possible location of the suspect was developed and that information was passed to the Marshals for their assistance in his apprehension.

“The Clarkstown Police Department applauds the outstanding work of the U.S. Marshals Service for their never-ending pursuit of this suspect. You can’t come into this community, hit a seven-year-old girl on her way to school, drive away and think we will not do everything in our power to apprehend you," said Clarkstown Police Chief Raymond McCullagh. "Today’s arrest shows the commitment of the law enforcement community throughout the Nation."

