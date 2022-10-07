Suspect Emerges After Bird Feeder Stolen From Hudson Valley Home Twice In A Week

A potential suspect has been identified after a Northern Westchester resident found that bird feeders were stolen from her home multiple times in the span of days.

An Armonk resident reported that a bird feeder was stolen from her front porch on Banksville Road for the second time in a week at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, the North Castle Police Department said.

The woman told police she heard a noise and saw a vehicle driving by her driveway before noticing the bird feeder was missing, according to the report.

Police responded to the scene and determined that it appeared the bird feeder was stolen by a bear, authorities said.

