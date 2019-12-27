Contact Us
Police & Fire

Suspect Caught Out Of State After Stealing $15K From Area Grocery Store, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Peck's Market in Eldred.
Peck's Market in Eldred. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 54-year-old man who stole thousands of dollars from an area grocery store was apprehended after fleeing to Pennsylvania, New York State Police said.

The suspect, Sullivan County resident Gary Klopchin, of Eldred, entered the Peck's Market grocery store located on Proctor Road in the Town of Highland and stole over $15, 000 from the business, according to police.

Klopchin was located in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania where he was arrested and remanded to Luzerne County Jail awaiting extradition back to New York. He has been charged with third-degree larceny.

