Suspect Caught After Hudson Valley Woman Stabbed To Death, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
The area of the murder.
The area of the murder. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect has been arrested just a day after a Hudson Valley woman was found stabbed to death in her home.

The homicide took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie around 11:30 p.m., Friday, May 27.

The woman's body was found after police and fire responded to a home at 7 South Grand Ave., for an unresponsive 64-year-old woman, said Det. Sgt. Terrence Beam, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

The victim, identified as Nina Robinson, who had been stabbed, was beyond saving and was pronounced dead at the scene, Beam said.

On Saturday, May 28, police arrested 37-year-old Stanley Robinson Jr., of Poughkeepsie, for the stabbing, Beam said.

Following his arrest, Robinson was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

Police were assisted on the scene by the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office and medical examiner's office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 845-451-7577.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

