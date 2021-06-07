Suspect At Large After Strong-Arm Robbery In Hudson Valley

Contact Us
Police in New Rochelle are attempting to locate a suspect who is wanted for a robbery.

A man is wanted after allegedly coming close to an auto accident on his moped before assaulting and stealing a backpack from another driver in Westchester, police said.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to the intersection of Palmer Avenue and Stephenson Boulevard at 3:32 p.m. on Friday, June 4, where there was a report of a strong-arm robbery.

Upon arrival, officials said that officers spoke to the victim, a New Rochelle resident, who said that the suspect had almost struck his car on his moped, at which point an argument ensued.

Police said that during the argument, the suspect reached into an open window of the car and took his victim’s backpack. When the man attempted to retrieve his backpack, he was physically assaulted, knocked to the ground, suffering a laceration to his left hand as the suspect took off with his backpack.

The suspect was described as being a light-skinned African American between the age of 25 and 30. He is approximately 6-foot tall with unkept hair, weighing between 160 and 170 pounds. He fled eastbound on Palmer Avenue on a moped with no license plates.

In total, the suspect made off with approximately $300 and sunglasses.

New Rochelle Police detectives are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect has been asked to contact the department by calling (914) 654-2300.  

