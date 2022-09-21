Suspect At Large After Shooting Victim Walks In To Hospital In Hudson Valley

Police in the Hudson Valley are searching for a suspected shooter after a man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Nyack on Depew Avenue.

The shooting came to light when the Orangetown Police Department was notified by Montefiore Nyack Hospital of a man who sustained a gunshot wound to his forearm, said Capt. Michael Shannon.

As a result of an investigation, Orangetown Police recovered two .380 caliber shell casings on Depew Avenue in the area of Depew Manor, Shannon said.

The victim currently is in stable condition and there is no danger to the public at this time, he added.

Shannon said the department continues to investigate the incident and is requesting anyone who may have witnessed or have video of the incident to contact the Orangetown Police Detective Bureau at 845-359-2121 or use Tip 411.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.