Suspect At Large After Overnight Shooting In Rockland Injures One

An investigation is underway after a person was hospitalized following an overnight shooting in the area.

It happened around 2:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 in Rockland County in the Village of Nyack in the area of the Riverspace Municipal Parking lot and Artopee Way.

Orangetown Police officers patrolling in the area reported that they had heard multiple gunshots fired and responded.

Officers located one victim, a 34-year-old man who sustained two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Orangetown Police said.

Officers on the scene requested an ambulance and then rendered first aid.

The Nyack Community Ambulance Corps and the Rockland County Paramedics Services responded and transported the victim to Montefiore Nyack Hospital to be treated.

The Orangetown Police Detective Bureau is investigating this incident.

"There is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the community at this time," Orangetown PD Detective Sergeant Anthony Palazolo said.

Anyone who was in the area or may have information regarding the incident is asked to call the Orangetown Police Detective Bureau at 845-359-3700, extension 3526.

You can also share information completely anonymously using the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office tip411 program.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

