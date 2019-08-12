Suspect At Large After Nanuet Teen Found Shot In Ramapo Street

A suspect is on the loose after a teen who was found lying in the street overnight with a gunshot wound is now in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center.
Police in Rockland County responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Dwight Avenue and Mallory Road in Hillcrest. at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7
Arriving officers located the 19-year-old man from Nanuet suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Ramapo Police.
Rockland Paramedics and Springhill Ambulance Corps initially transported the victim to Nyack Hospital. He has since been transferred to Westchester Medical Center and is in critical condition, according to police.
Ramapo Police received assistance from numerous police agencies including; Clarkstown Police, Orangetown Police, Rockland County Sheriff’s Dept., New York State Police, Spring Valley Police, Suffern Police, and Westchester County Aviation.
Police are not releasing any further information due to ongoing investigative efforts.
Police say there is no reason to believe that there is any danger to the neighborhood related to the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
