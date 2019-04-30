Contact Us
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed With Help Of Witnesses Following Rockland Stabbing
Suspect, 40, Charged In 16-Year-Old Area Murder Case

Kathy Reakes
Felipe Campos
Felipe Campos Photo Credit: New York State Police

After 16 years of working to solve a stabbing murder, an area man has been arrested for the crime.

Felipe Campos, 40, of Middletown was arraigned Monday, April 29, in Orange County Court and charged with murder in connection with the 2003 stabbing death of James Keating in the Town of Warwick, said the Orange County District Attorney Office.

"Since the day the victim was found deceased in the bedroom of his Town of Warwick home, apparently stabbed multiple times, the New York State Police and Town of Warwick Police Department have been investigating the case," said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Keating, who was 55 years old, was found stabbed to death in the bedroom of his Union Corners Road home in Warwick on Feb. 3, 2003, after he failed to show up for his job at FedEx in Mahwah, New Jersey, police said

His boss at the FedEx station called the police because Keating, a 15-year veteran, was always on time and when he didn't show up for work and didn't call in, he called police asking them to check on Keating.

Campos was arrested in February by New York State Police for the crime. The case was then presented to a grand jury, which in turn indicted Campos for murder, the DAa's Office said.

Campos is being held on $1 million cash or $2 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 20.

“It is important that law enforcement never cease looking for additional ways to solve crimes, particularly those which involve the loss of life,” said Hoovler. “I thank the New York State Police and the Town of Warwick Police for their untiring efforts to solve this particularly brutal homicide.

