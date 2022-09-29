Support Pours In For Fiance, Daughter Of 23-Year-Old Killed In Hudson Valley Crash

Support is pouring in for the fiance and daughter of a 23-year-old man who died after a two-vehicle crash in the region.

Bryan Tumolo, of Mahopac, was killed in Putnam Valley around 8:55 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27 on Wood St., according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Tumolo leaves behind his fiance McKayla Gordineer and a young daughter.

Since his death, friends, and even strangers, have donated to a GoFundMe in an effort to help the family in the time of need, said fund organizer Brittany Pirro.

"Bryan was one of the most generous, funny, and kind-hearted souls I ever met," said Pirro. "I'll never forget him or the joy he brought to everyone. His hilarious sense of humor, generosity, and always positive attitude was a blessing to us all."

Pirro went on to say that with Tumolo gone, McKayla really needs all the support she can get.

"Bryan left McKayla alone to deal with a whole host of emotions, including loss, fear, and loneliness. And the struggle of raising a beautiful baby girl Kaylee by herself. Bryan was the financial support in their family," she added.

To date, $1,695 of a $100,000 goal has been raised.

To donate to GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.