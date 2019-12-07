Suffern Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting, Raping, 12-Year-Old

A Rockland County man is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old, police said.

The Spring Valley Police Department’s Detective Bureau was notified on Saturday, June 29, of an alleged sexual assault involving a 12-year-old child, prompting an investigation.

According to Spring Valley Police Chief Paul Modica, the “thorough and diligent” investigation into the claims led to the arrest of Roger Campbell, 48, of Suffern, who is now facing a pair felony charges.

Campbell was arrested and charged with one count of predatory sexual assault against a child under the age of 13 and first-degree rape, both felonies. Campbell was arraigned on the charges and automatically remanded to the Rockland County Jail without bail.

The investigation into Campbell and his actions is ongoing. Anyone who has experienced similar interactions with Campbell has been asked to contact Spring Valley Police Det. Philip Fantasia by calling (845) 721-9562 or the Spring Valley Police Department by calling (845) 356-7400.

