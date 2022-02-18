Student Injuries Reported In Westchester School Bus Crash

Five students and two adults aboard a school bus were taken to an area hospital following a crash in Westchester County.

The crash took place around 9:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 18 northbound on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the area of Wolf's Lane in Pelham, near the Mount Vernon border.

According to Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police, a small school bus was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Five students and two adults aboard the bus were transported to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries, he added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.