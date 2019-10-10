Student Arrested Following Threat That Led To Lockdowns At Westchester Schools

A 17-year-old boy who attends a school in Westchester has been arrested for allegedly making a terroristic threat to another student causing at least three other school districts to go on a lockout status.

The incident unfolded around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the EF Academy, located in Thornwood, after the Mount Pleasant Police were notified by the school of a possible threat on their campus, Mount Pleasant Police Lt. Martin Greenberg said.

School security told the department that a student had received an AirDrop message stating "there would be a shooting in 10 minutes," Greenberg said.

Mount Pleasant Police, along with multiple police agencies, responded and secured the campus, he said.

Campus officials placed the campus on lockdown while police investigated the threat and notified other local schools in the area of the possible threat.

The arrested student, who lives at the academy, was charged with making a terroristic threat.

The matter has been referred to the Youth Part of the Westchester County Superior Court, under the Raise the Age statutes, Greenberg said.

The youth was released to the care of EF Academy staff and is due in court on Wednesday, Oct. 9, he added.

EF officials said they were aware of the arrest of the student.

“We are actively collaborating with the authorities in their investigation, and at this time refer all specific questions to the Mount Pleasant Police, the school said in a statement.

"We want to express our gratitude to the students who immediately notified authorities of this threat, to the faculty and staff who expertly implemented our security procedures, and to the Mount Pleasant Police and other local law enforcement partners for their rapid efforts to secure the campus.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we are grateful that the campus is safe and normal activities have resumed," they added.

Mount Pleasant Police extended thanks to "our law enforcement partner agencies in Westchester for their assistance and quick response," Greenberg said. "We also wish to thank local school administrators for their cooperation in handling this matter, as well as their continued partnership."

