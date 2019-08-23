Stray Trailer Found In Ramapo Days After Boat Is Discovered In Roadway

The maritime mystery in Ramapo has deepened.

Days after officers from the Ramapo Police Department found an abandoned boat on West Eckerson Road in Hillcrest, investigators found a 20-foot trailer on Grandview Avenue near Wesley Chapel Road.

The boat was found late on Thursday, Aug. 15, blocking the right lane before it was towed away. The trailer was found on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Both have been removed by police.

According to police, the department "is hoping to reunite the owners of both items with their property and present them with invitations to court to explain their action. Any tips would be appreciated.”

On Facebook, the department mused, “if you were trailering a boat in the area last night and arrived at your destination with no boat on the trailer, kindly contact RPD!”

