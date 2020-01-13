Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: ID Released For Man Killed In Rockland ATV Accident
Police & Fire

Strangers Found Drinking Beer In Man's Suffern Apartment Charged With Burglary, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Suffern police arrested two men who allegedly broke into an apartment and were sitting on the couch drinking beer when the owner came home.
Suffern police arrested two men who allegedly broke into an apartment and were sitting on the couch drinking beer when the owner came home. Photo Credit: File

Two men were arrested for alleged burglary after a Suffern resident came home and found the two sitting on his couch drinking beer.

The incident took place around 10 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, when the resident of an apartment on Lafayette Avenue came home and found the two men, sitting on the couch and drinking beer, said Suffern Police Chief Clarke Osborn.

The resident then asked who they were and what they were doing in his apartment and the men began to yell obscenities and fled the apartment with property belonging to the resident, the chief said.

Suffern Police Sgt. Jose Martinez and Officer Nick Careswell quickly responded to the area and upon obtaining a description located the suspects on Lafayette Avenue.

The suspects, a 40-year-old Spring Valley man and a 46-year-old upstate Cuddebackville man were taken into custody with the stolen items in their possession, Osborn said.

Both men were charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property, and petit larceny.

Osborn said both men are two time convicted felons.

They are being held for arraignment at this time.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.