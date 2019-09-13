Stranded Man Rescued Days After Fall From Bridge In Suffern

A man who fell from an old bridge and had been stuck in the water of Mahwah River in Suffern for several days was rescued.

Suffern Police became aware of the stranded, injured a 47-year-old Montebello resident, after receiving information from a person who spotted the man in the area of Tilton Road, Suffern Police said.

Suffern Officers Sgt. Deirdre Smith and Craig Yustein and Billy Osborn responded and spotted the injured man in the water just north of his location on Thursday, Sept. 12, police said.

The victim was sitting up in the water and in order to get to him, officers had to climb down a steep rock embankment. Upon helping the man, officers learned that he had been in the water for an extended period of time and was suffering from possible hypothermia, Suffern Police said.

First responders work to rescue a man stuck in the river for days after falling.

Officers called for an ambulance and quickly realized that due to the steep embankment they would not be able to get the victim up to the roadway.

They then called for the Suffern Fire Department who responded and along with Suffern officers and medical personnel were able to coordinate a plan to get the man to safety.

Once on land, the man was taken to Westchester Medical Center due to his injuries.

The Suffern Police Department said they couldn't have rescued the man without the help of the Suffern Fire Department, the Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps, and Rockland Paramedics.

