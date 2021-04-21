Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Anti-Semitic Graffiti Discovered At School In Rockland
Store Owner Fatally Stabbed By Would-Be Shoplifter, Police Say

Zak Failla
New Main Street in Yonkers.
New Main Street in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A store owner in Westchester was stabbed multiple times and killed after allegedly confronting a would-be shoplifter who attempted to steal clothes, police said.

Investigators from the Yonkers Police Department responded to the Premier Fashion clothing store on New Main Street at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, where there was a report of a stabbing incident.

Upon arrival, officers found the store owner, 47-year-old Yonkers resident Ruben Martinez-Campos, who suffered multiple stab wounds and was being treated by first responders.

Martinez-Campos was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Yonkers Police Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos said that the preliminary investigation found that the suspect was involved in a physical altercation on New Main Street with a local cab driver before entering the Premier Fashion clothing store and allegedly attempted to steal an article of clothing.

It is alleged that the suspect was then approached by Martinez-Campos, who attempted to stop him leading to a dispute outside the store that led to the owner being stabbed multiple times before the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The fatal stabbing remains under investigation. Politopoulos said that a person of interest has been identified, and the department is working on making an arrest. This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

