Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Hudson Valley Woman Sentenced For Attempted Arson Of NYPD Van With 4 Officers Inside
Police & Fire

Stop Of Mercedes On Taconic Parkway Leads To Discovery Of Local Man With AK-47, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Palmetto State Armory PSAK-47 rifle seized during the traffic stop.
The Palmetto State Armory PSAK-47 rifle seized during the traffic stop. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Hudson Valley man was allegedly nabbed with an AK-47 during a traffic stop.

The stop took place in Dutchess County around 2:10 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 on the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks, Essam A. Saleh, age 29, of East Fishkill, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon after troopers stopped his 2015 Mercedes-Benz 500 for multiple traffic violations.

During an investigation, troopers found the Palmetto State Armory PSAK-47 rifle, Hicks said.

Saleh was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of East Fishkill Court on Thursday, Dec. 29.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.