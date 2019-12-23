Stop Leads To Charges For Ramapo Man Found With Controlled Substances

A traffic stop in Rockland County led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man who was in possession of more than five ounces of marijuana and other drugs, police said.

An officer from the Ramapo Police Department stopped a New Hempstead resident - whose name has not been released by investigators - on McNamara Road in New Hempstead for a traffic violation.

During the stop, police said the officer could smell marijuana inside the vehicle, and a subsequent search found more than five ounces of marijuana and 49 packages of vape cartridges that contained Tetrahydrocannabinol.

The driver was placed under arrest and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of marijuana at Ramapo Police Headquarters. Following his arraignment, he was released and scheduled to appear in New Hempstead Court in February.

