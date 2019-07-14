Stony Point Man Hits Woman In Head During Domestic Dispute, Police Say

Stony Point Police arrested a 57-year-old man for allegedly injuring a woman during a domestic dispute.

Thomas Murphy, of Stony Point, was arrested around 1-:45 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, and charged with assault and harassment, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Murphy was arrested after officers responded to a request for an ambulance for a 59-year-old woman with an injury, Hylas said.

Once the scene, the woman told officers that Murphy allegedly struck her in the head with his fist during a domestic argument and caused a cut over her eye, police said.

The victim was treated by EMS on the scene, Hylas said.

Murphy was released without bail pending a court date in August. A protective order was also issued for the woman.

