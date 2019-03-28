Contact Us
Police & Fire

Stony Point Man, 30, Assaults Girlfriend In Front Of Her Child, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Robert Millet, 30, of Stony Point
Robert Millet, 30, of Stony Point

A man from Stony Point has been charged after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of her child, according to police.

Robert Millet, 30, turned himself in at Stony Point Police Department on Monday, March 25 around 5 p.m. He was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on Saturday, March 23 that led to the assault of his live-in girlfriend in front of her child, police say.

Millet was charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was released after posting $250 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 7. Orders of Protection were also issued in court.

