Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Piermont Fatality Described As 'Mental Health' Incident, Police Say
Police & Fire

Stony Point Man, 27, Caught With Cocaine After Tappan Traffic Stop, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Autumn Drive in Tappan
Autumn Drive in Tappan Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 27-year-old man from Stony Point is facing charges after a Tappan traffic stop led to the discovery of cocaine, police say.

Orangetown Police initiated a traffic stop after observing a driver commit an infraction on Autumn Drive in Tappan Thursday, March 21 around 2:45 a.m.

Further investigation revealed that the driver, identified as Luis Herrera, was allegedly operating the vehicle with a suspended license.

Herrera was also found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine, police say.

Herrera was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters. He was charged with:

  • Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor

Herrera was released and is scheduled to return to Orangetown Justice Court on Monday, April 22.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.