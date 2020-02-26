Stony Point Driver Found Passed Out, Vehicle Running, With Drugs, Booze, Loaded Gun, Police Say

A Stony Point driver who was found passed out with the motor running Wednesday morning in a park near the Rockland border was carrying a loaded handgun, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 7:45 a.m. call found Jeremy T. Garcia, 22, out cold behind the wheel -- either from drugs or alcohol, Northvale, NJ Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.

They smelled burnt marijuana and saw prescription drugs on the passenger seat, he said.

The officers woke Garcia after several attempts, after which he filed field sobriety tests, the chief said.

They then found a .9mm Glock handgun -- with a missing serial number -- and an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, Ostrow said.

Garcia was charged with various weapon, drug and paraphernalia possession counts, as well as DWI, before being sent to the Bergen County Jail to await an appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The weapon was being submitted for tracing to the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.