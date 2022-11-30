Stolen Packages: Police In Hudson Valley Give Tips To Protect Against 'Porch Pirates'

A police department in Westchester County is reminding people that the approach of the holiday season also comes with an increase in stolen packages.

According to the Eastchester Police Department, it is common for holiday gifts to be stolen by individuals known as "porch pirates" when they are delivered to a residence when nobody is home.

These "pirates" often drive around neighborhoods looking for packages that have been dropped off on doorsteps and apartment building lobbies, grabbing them, and then leaving the area before they are seen, police said.

For those unable to be home when their packages are delivered, police recommend the following tips to protect against potential thieves:

Use smart package lockers often found at convenience stores;

Have packages delivered to your office or workplace;

Install security cameras;

Get an Amazon Key for package delivery;

Require a signature for delivery;

Require a vacation package hold;

Insure your packages;

Ask a neighbor to hold on to your package;

Sign up for delivery alerts.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.