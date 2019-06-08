Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Stolen ATV Suspect Nabbed In Rockland

Valerie Musson
Desmon Nanton, 18, of Garnerville
Desmon Nanton, 18, of Garnerville Photo Credit: Stony Point Police Department

A man accused of stealing an ATV has been arrested in Stony Point and faces multiple charges, according to police.

Stony Point Police say they received a report that a homeowner on Timp Brook Road had returned from vacation to find that an ATV had been stolen from the property on Wednesday, July 10.

Further investigation revealed that a man, later identified as Desmon Nanton, 18, of Garnerville, had stolen the ATV and driven it into the woods in Stony Point, police say.

Nanton was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was arraigned at Stony Point Justice Court and given a $2,000 bail before being turned over to the Rockland County Jail.

