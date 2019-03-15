Statewide STOP DWI St. Patrick’s Day Crackdown Now Underway

New York State Police troopers will be working alongside local law enforcement agencies to initiate increased enforcement efforts in advance of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Drivers should expect more sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols and details for underage drinking and sales to minors between Friday, March 15 and Monday, March 18.

New York State Police will also be targeting and ticketing drivers who are distracted by their cell phones.

“State Troopers will be out in force and highly visible this weekend, and as always, will have zero tolerance for drinking and driving.,” said State Police Acting Superintendent Keith M. Corlett. “Make safety your number one priority, plan ahead now for a sober ride home, and don’t be a risk to yourself or others who are out on the roads.”

To prevent the jeopardization of yours and others’ safety on the road, NYSP urge drivers to take the following precautions over the holiday weekend:

Plan a safe way to get home before the end of the night

Establish a designated driver before you start drinking and leave your keys at home

Use a ride-sharing service or a taxi if you’re impaired, or call a sober friend or family member

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call law enforcement - you could be saving a life

The New York State STOP-DWI Foundation has also released a mobile app called “Have a Plan.” The app allows New York residents to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. Users can also get information on DWI laws and penalties and report suspected impaired drivers. Download the “Have a Plan” app here .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.