Statewide Alert Issued For Hudson Valley Man Wanted For First-Degree Rape

New York State Police issued an alert on Friday, April 29 seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ulster County resident Luis D. Fernandez, age 46, of Kingston.

Fernandez failed to appear in the Greene County Court after being released on bail and is wanted for multiple felony charges including:

Predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A felony,

Course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, a Class B felony,

Four counts of rape in the first degree, a Class B felony.

He is also wanted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Fernandez may be attempting to flee to Puerto Rico.

Any information regarding Fernandez’s location should be forwarded to SP Catskill at 518-622-8600. Information will be kept confidential if requested.

