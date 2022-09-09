Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
State Trooper Injured In Hit-Run Westchester Crash

Joe Lombardi
I-95 in Port Chester (marked in red).
I-95 in Port Chester (marked in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps/New York State Police

Police are investigating after a New York State trooper was injured in a hit-and-run crash overnight.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 near the border of Westchester and Fairfield counties in the village of Port Chester.

A marked state police car was parked on the shoulder of I-95 on the southbound side in the area of mile marker 14.9 when an unknown vehicle struck the trooper who was walking back to the patrol car after removing debris from the roadway, according to NY State Police. 

The trooper was injured and transported to the hospital for treatment, according to police. 

The vehicle failed to stop and continued south on I-95.

State Police are requesting anyone with information on the incident call state police at 518-436-2825.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

