Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Police & Fire

State Police Working To Roundup 75 Bison After Escape From Upstate Farm

Zak Failla
Bison escaped from an upstate New York farm.
Bison escaped from an upstate New York farm. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

State Police troopers in upstate New York are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to corral dozens of bison who escaped from a farm.

Troopers in Otsego County near Cooperstown were dispatched to the Honey Hill Road farm in Roseboom on Thursday, July 25, when it was reported that several bison were eating second cutting hay that was still growing in fields.

“The owner of the buffalo has asked anyone who sees them to contact him so he can attempt to bring them back to his farm,” investigators noted. “The State Police warns the public not to approach the buffalo since they are a wild animal and can be unpredictable.”

According to police, the bison were also eating first cutting round bales of hay. Investigators found that a bison broke a gate, allowing 75 to escape from a farm.

In total, there are 30 adults, including three bulls and 45 calves, with approximately half of the calves being bulls.

Police said that troopers worked with a Department of Environmental Conservation officer and the owner of the buffalo last week to devise a plan in an attempt to corral and funnel the buffalo.  However, it is believed they have already moved from the area.   Reports of the buffalo have been on Mill Pond Road in the town of Schohaire to Pleasant Brook in the town of Roseboom.

Anyone who spots a buffalo has been asked to contact their owner, Brian, by calling (518) 588-1402 or New York State Police in Richfield Springs at (315) 858-1122.

