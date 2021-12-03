Contact Us
Police & Fire

State Police: Lyft Driver Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Customer In Area

A Lyft driver in Westchester allegedly sexually assaulted a customer at knifepoint after watching porn in front of a minor during a ride, New York State Police said.
On Thursday, Dec. 2, state police troopers in Westchester received a complaint out of Greenburgh of a driver who sexually assaulted a caller.

It is alleged that the driver, Manuel Nunez, age 27, of Mount Vernon, was on duty as a Lyft driver when he picked up a party of four people on Thursday.

Police said that during the ride, Nunez began displaying pornographic material on his cellphone in view of a child under the age of 17. He then proceeded to allegedly threaten the party with a knife and sexually assaulted one of his victims.

Nunez was charged with:

  • Sexual abuse;
  • Unlawful imprisonment;
  • Criminal Possession of a weapon;
  • Menacing;
  • Endangering the welfare of a child.

Nunez was arraigned in Greenburgh Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 secure bond, or $150,000 partially secure bond. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Friday, Dec. 17.

