State Police Issue Alert: Man Wanted For Grand Larceny

Zak Failla
John Haig IV
John Haig IV Photo Credit: New York State Police

Know him?

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley issued an alert for a wanted man who allegedly stole more than $1,000 in merchandise from an area store.

According to troopers in the Ellenville barracks, John Haig IV was arrested and charged with grand larceny following an investigation that found he stole items from a local store totaling $1,099.

Police said that Haig was caught on a surveillance camera exiting the store with the stolen items without paying. Following his arrest, he was released and later failed to return to court to answer the charges. A warrant was then issued for his arrest from the town of Wawarsing Court.

Haig, 23, was described by police as being 5-foot-5 weighing approximately 175 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Ellenville by calling (845) 626-2800 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

