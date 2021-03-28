Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

State Police Issue Alert For Woman Wanted In Rockland

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Kimberly Schultz
Kimberly Schultz Photo Credit: New York State Police

Recognize her?

New York State Police are attempting to locate a woman wanted in the Hudson Valley after she was busted with heroin, crack cocaine, and other drugs during a stop on I-87.

Police investigators in Haverstraw are attempting to locate Kimberly Schultz, who was arrested following a traffic stop on I-87 in New Paltz and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, at the time of the stop, Schultz, who was a passenger in the car, was found to be in possession of marijuana, crack-cocaine, heroin, Xanax, and Alprazolam.

Following her arrest, Schultz, who lived in Riverdale, NJ at the time, failed to make a court appearance and a warrant was issued for her arrest out of the town of New Paltz Court. Police noted that she is also wanted by the Sarasota Springs Police Department.

Schultz, 50, was described as being 5-foot-10 weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Haverstraw by calling (845) 782-8311 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.