State Police Issue Alert For Woman Wanted In Hudson Valley

An alert has been issued by New York State Police as they attempt to locate a wanted woman who was busted with drugs during a traffic stop in Ulster County.

Ebony Barber, 38, of Gwynn Oak, Maryland, is wanted after being arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a stop on Route 209 in the Town of Ulster in March 2017.

Barber was also cited for possession of marijuana and for speeding.

According to police, Barber was found to be in possession of ecstasy and marijuana during the traffic stop, and she was taken into custody without incident.

She later failed to appear for court proceedings and a warrant was issued for her arrest by the Town of Ulster Court.

Police said Barber is approximately 5-foot-2, weighing 208 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Kingston by calling (845) 338-1702 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.