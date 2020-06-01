State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Area Man

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley from Troop F in Orange County are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who was arrested more than a decade ago, was released from prison, and later violated the terms of his probation.

Thomas Demonda Jr. was arrested in September 2008 for identity theft and grand larceny, both felonies. After he was released from prison, Demonda was placed on probation, and illegally led the state without paying restitution to his victim.

The continued investigation into Demonda’s whereabouts determined that he is back in New York, with ties to Yonkers and Staten Island. A warrant was issued for his arrest by the Town of Newburgh Court.

Demonda, 46, was described by New York State Police investigators as being 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 195 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head.

Anyone with information regarding Demonda’s whereabouts has been asked to contact State Police in Montgomery by calling (845) 457-1388 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

