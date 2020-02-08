State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Area Man

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a man wanted for possession of drugs.

Harold B. Wilson II, 38, is wanted on a warrant following an Orange County traffic stop in Chester, in which troopers found he was in possession of marijuana and Ecstasy.

Wilson failed to return to court to answer the charges and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, state police said.

He is described as being 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the state police at 845-782-8311 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov .

Police warn anyone who sees Wilson to not approach him but to contact the police instead.

