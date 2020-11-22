Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo
State Police Issue Alert For Man Wanted In Area

Christina Coulter
Jonathan V. Henry, 22
Jonathan V. Henry, 22 Photo Credit: New York State Police

State troopers, police, and sheriff's deputies are attempting to locate a Hudson Valley man who sent threatening text messages and threw a rock through a victim's windshield. 

Jonathan V. Henry, 22, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt in Orange County.

An arrest warrant was issued by the city of Newburgh Court after the reported property damage incident took place on Chamber Street; warrants have also bee issued by state police in Kingston and the Orange County Sheriff's Department. 

Henry is 5-foot-11, weighs 160 pounds and has black eyes and brown hair. 

Those with knowledge of his whereabouts are asked to contact state police at 845-457-1388 or via email at crimetip@trooper.ny.gov.

