State Police Issue Alert For Man Wanted In Area

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators in Tarrytown have issued an alert as they try to locate a wanted man who was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs.

Aidan Kelly, 38, is wanted on a bench warrant following his arrest in August 2006 for driving while ability impaired by drugs on the New York State Thruway when he was involved in a crash.

While investigating the crash, Kelly was determined to be intoxicated by New York State Police troopers, and he was arrested. He later failed to appear for court proceedings and the bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Kelly was described as being approximately 5-foot-10 weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (518) 436-2825 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

