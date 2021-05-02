State Police Issue Alert For ID Theft Suspect Who Lived In Area

New York State Police investigators are attempting to locate a wanted burglar who used to call the Hudson Valley home.

An alert was issued by the New York State Police Troop K in Livingston for former Fishkill resident David Andino, who is wanted following his arrest for a burglary that led to charges that include identity theft, grand larceny, and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Andino is wanted by the New York State Police and Columbia County Court after failing to appear for court proceedings following his arrest in January 2020.

A former resident of Dutchess County, in Fishkill, Andino has also been known to reside in Albany.

Police described Andino, age 51, as being 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been instructed not to take any police action and to contact New York State Police by calling (845)677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

