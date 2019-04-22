State Police Increase Patrols At Churches, Places Of Worship After Sri Lanka Attacks

Following the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, State Police have announced that they will increase patrols at churches and other places of worship.

"New York grieves for the victims of the horrific attacks at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo. “On behalf of all New Yorkers, I extend my deepest condolences to the people of Sri Lanka, to the families who lost loved ones and to all those grieving around the world.”

Cuomo said that State Police departments will be increasing patrols around churches and houses of worship on Sunday, April 21 and Monday, April 22 “in the wake of these despicable acts of violence and out of an abundance of caution.”

“During these troubling times, we will not be intimidated by cowardly acts of violence and will continue to do everything in our power to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers,” said Governor Cuomo.

