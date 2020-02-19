Spring Valley Woman With Prior DWI Conviction Charged With Driving Drunk

A man with a previous DWI conviction was allegedly busted for impaired driving during a late-night traffic stop in Rockland County, police said.

An officer from the Orangetown Police Department stopped Spring Valley resident Courtney Hauser, 30, on North Middletown Road at approximately 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, when she committed a traffic violation in Pearl River.

According to police, during the stop, officers said that Hauser appeared to be impaired, and she proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. She was in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana at the time of the stop.

Hauser was taken into custody and transported to Nyack Hospital for evaluation after consenting to a blood test. She was subsequently arrested and charged driving while ability impaired with a prior conviction in the past 10 years, a felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Following her processing, Hauser was released and scheduled to appear in Orangetown Court on Tuesday, March 3 to respond to the charges.

