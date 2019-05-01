Spring Valley Stalker's Bogus 'Active Shooter' Call Brings SWAT Team, Prosecutor Says

An unemployed Spring Valley man called in a bogus report of an active shooter at a Bergen County home, bringing a SWAT team, among other responders, said authorities who took him into custody.

Austin Parks, 48, was already in the Rockland County Jail in connection with another arrest when investigators identified him, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Wednesday.

Parks used technology to block his number when he made the April 17 call, claiming there was an active shooter at a residence in Park Ridge, Calo said.

Detectives from the prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Unit and Park Ridge Police Department pegged Parks -- formerly of Mahwah and Sloatsburg -- within days and drew up charges, he said.

Parks was extradited and remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with causing false public alarm and violating a final restraining order.

Calo thanked police from Park Ridge, Spring Valley and Clarkstown, along with the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office.

